From families with picky-eaters, to people looking to include more plant-based meals in their diets, Prego launches Prego® + Plant Protein and Prego® + Hidden Super Veggies, a new plant-based innovation for pasta sauces. Both offer the same taste and texture from Prego, but now enriched with more nutrients.
This innovation is inspired by the trend to consume foods that contain more protein and minimize the difficulty of integrating more vegetables into the daily diet.
Prego® + Plant Protein offers 4 grams of vegetable protein from peas. In addition, the Prego® + Plant Protein Meatless Meat sauce includes soy and is the first vegan meat sauce within the Prego varieties.
Meanwhile, Prego® + Hidden Super Veggies offers a blend of six super veggies including: sweet potato, carrot, cauliflower, sweet squash, spinach, and red bell peppers. These varieties of sauces were created to look and taste the same as the traditional Prego sauce.
These new varieties include:
Prego®+ Plant Protein
– Traditional
– Meatless Meat
– Roasted Garlic & Herb
Prego®+ Hidden Super Veggies
– Traditional
– Flavored with Meat
– Roasted Garlic and Herb
All of them provide a good source of fiber, are low in saturated fat and are free of artificial colors and monosodium glutamate. For more information on Prego® and Prego® +, visit prego.com.
