Faced with the great demand for solar energy in Puerto Rico, Power Solar and Popular Auto teamed up to offer the public the opportunity to acquire their own renewable energy system through various financing options and accessible monthly payments if they qualify.
"The switch to solar energy is necessary to leave a better Puerto Rico for our children and with this new alliance between Power Solar and Popular Auto, we will make it easier for many Puerto Rican families to switch to clean, safe and 100 percent renewable energy," said Enrique González, president and CEO of Power Solar.
In addition to the different environmental benefits that solar energy offers, the systems help protect consumers from increases in the cost of electricity, do not generate noise or pollution, and have reliable technology designed to last many years.
"We are very excited about this collaboration agreement with Power Solar, which allows us to continue innovating our offerings. Popular's commitment is to offer the best products and solutions to our customers, and what better way to do it than by providing a consumer financing plan for a reliable energy product, so much needed at this time. This step is part of the evolution at Popular, aligned with our corporate strategy of strengthening our sustainability policy in the credit analysis process, while supporting one of our main pillars of customer service," said Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.
Power Solar was born from a company founded in 2009 and specialized in alternative energy. It is a distinctly Puerto Rican company whose parent company has been in the market for more than 12 years. Power Solar currently has more than 10,000 customers connected to renewable energy. Its trained technical staff, modern machinery, and innovative technology position it among the leading renewable energy companies in Puerto Rico.
Currently, Power Solar has more than 300 employees on its staff and 6 branches for sales and operations located in San Patricio Plaza, Ave. Roosevelt, Monacillos, Fajardo, Hatillo and Mayagüez. For more information, you can call (787) 331.1000 or visit www.powersolarpr.com.
