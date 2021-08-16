Popular Inc. today announced a new campaign which focuses on reinforcing the commitment of this institution to help strengthen the social and financial well-being of the various communities and clients, through financial solutions that improve their lives in a simple way, aligned with the slogan 'Cuenta con Nostros' (Count on Us).
In the face of local and global crises, this new campaign contributes to the rethinking of life and reaffirms the commitment to diversity as the engine that can help Puerto Rico's progress. As informed, the company invested over $500,000 for this proyect.
"At Popular, we celebrate the diversity of our customers, communities, and employees because we recognize the importance it has for the social and economic growth of Puerto Rico. We want to be innovators and agents of sustainable progress, providing services of excellence that support the needs and aspirations of all our clients. We long for prosperous, diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities," said Eduardo Negrón, executive vice president in charge of the Administration Group.
The campaign highlights that Puerto Rico has a diversity of people, landscapes, music, sports, businesses, ideas, aspirations, among others, and presents that variety in an authentic and humane way. It consists of two phases: the first consists of provoking a “call” to highlight the diversity of Puerto Rico; the second focuses on the diversity of products and services offered by the institution.
"At Popular we have a wide variety of financial solutions to support our clients at every stage of their lives or type of business. Count on Us continues to be the hallmark of our commitment to Puerto Rico and the markets we serve," said Denise Draper, chief vice president of Marketing and Customer Intelligence.
The filming of the campaign took place around the island, in the municipalities of Loíza, Canóvanas, Vega Baja, Utuado, and San Juan. The melody that accompanies it is representative of the diversity in our music, and it is a composition and arrangement by Ángel “Cucco” Peña. The production featured a team of approximately 50 people and more than 25 talents, representing the diversity of our people. The effort was creatively developed by the agency RosadoToledo & and recorded by the production company Metrópolis.
The campaign is available on TV, radio, billboards, and local press, as well as digital media.
