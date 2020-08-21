Popular announced that José Arbona. current president of Popular Auto, will retire on September 30, 2020 after more than 25 years in Puerto Rico's auto financing business.
Arbona joined Popular Auto in 2018 after the merger between the company and Reliable Financial.
"José successfully led the integration of Popular Auto and Reliable, further strengthening our position and achieving significant growth in this important business. José is highly respected within Popular and in the automotive industry. It has been a privilege to have him as part of our team and we wish him the best in this new stage he is beginning," said Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of Popular.
The company announced that Antolín Velasco will be the new president of Popular Auto. Velasco has a trajectory at Popular spanning more than 25 years, serving in various positions during his career, including the presidency of Popular Auto between 2014 and 2018.
"We are confident that you will take advantage of the solid team that you currently have to continue providing excellent service to our clients and ensure that Popular remains the undisputed leader in the car financing business on the island.," Álvarez said.
Popular also announced that the commercial auto credit business will go to the Commercial Credit Group, led by Néstor Vale, reporting directly to Eli Sepúlveda. This consolidation will simplify its dealership credit approval processes and expand Popular's commercial business, while remaining an integral part of the auto financing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.