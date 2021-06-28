Popular Inc. announced that its Board of Directors appointed Betty DeVita and José R. Rodríguez as independent directors of the corporation, effective June 25, 2021.
“We are excited to welcome Betty and José as new independent directors of the Popular board,” said Richard L. Carrión, Chairman of the Board. “They bring decades of expertise in financial services and corporate governance, and their perspectives will be crucial as we pursue our growth strategy and deliver value to our shareholders and community.”
DeVita, an executive with extensive experience in the banking and payments industry, is currently the Chief Business Officer and a member of the board of directors of FinConecta, a global technology company focused on the digitalization of finance and open banking. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Digital Payments & Labs at Mastercard Worldwide where she oversaw the company’s research, development, and deployment of payment innovations across a wide range of global markets.
Rodríguez, a certified public accountant, was an audit partner at KPMG LLP from 1995 until his retirement in April 2021. Over more than 25 years with KPMG, Rodríguez held diverse leadership positions, including Partner in Charge and Executive Director of KPMG’s Audit Committee Institute, member of KPMG US’s board of directors and Ombudsman responsible for leading the firm’s internal regulatory investigations.
