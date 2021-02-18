Popular, Inc. announced that María Cristina González Noguera will join Popular as the Executive Vice President and Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. In this new role, González Noguera will report to Popular’s President and CEO, Ignacio Alvarez, serve on the Senior Management Team (SMT) and provide strategic counsel to the company’s Board of Directors and executive team.
Teruca Rullán, Senior Vice President in charge of Corporate Communications, will retire after 16 years of service at Popular.
The new Communications and Public Affairs function will integrate several existing functions at the company to create a unified and more impactful approach for strategic communications, government affairs, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities.
“The functions consolidated in this new group are vital, as companies are increasingly expected to consider the impact of their activities on customers, employees, communities and the environment, as well as communicate transparently with all stakeholders,” said Ignacio Alvarez.
“With more than twenty years of experience in both the public and private sectors, María Cristina is an accomplished leader who embodies the values we live by every day at Popular. She brings valuable insights that will help us accelerate and communicate our corporate strategies. We are grateful for Teruca’s dedication and many achievements during her years of service,” he added.
A graduate of Tufts University, María Cristina has worked in the areas of communications and public affairs most of her career. She joins Popular from The Estée Lauder Companies where most recently she was the SVP of Global Public Affairs. Previously, she was the Director of Communication to First Lady Michelle Obama and Special Assistant to President Barack Obama.
She serves on the Board of Directors of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S. and Unidos US, the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S.
