The COVID-19 pandemic has touched everyone's lives in and outside of Puerto Rico. Through singers and other characters, Popular's new musical production "Somos música" tells stories that tie songs to scenes of moments caused by the pandemic.
‘Somos música’ will be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on the main channels in Puerto Rico and on the Internet through Somosmúsica.com.
"Making this year's music production was a great challenge for the team and the artists. We are infinitely grateful for the support they gave us and for having joined us despite the situation we are going through. We wanted to continue this tradition that has been ongoing for more than 27 years and that we know many families expect," said Teruca Rullán, Popular's first VP of Corporate Communications at Popular.
Artists like Natalia Jiménez, Tommy Torres, Pedro Capó, Ozuna, Ednita Nazario, Kany García, Mike Towers, Pirulo, Didi Romero, among others, participate in this production in which they share how this year has been for them. Through interviews, the artists explain the importance of music in their lives and how it has helped them deal with being apart from their loved ones and the public.
As in previous years, part of the funds raised will benefit the Fundación Banco Popular, which will destine them to schools and organizations with musical programs.
