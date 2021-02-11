“Se alborotó el gallinero” (Roughly translates to: There is noise/news in the hen house). Best known for its authentic New Orleans tasting seasoning, especially in chicken and shrimp, Popeyes celebrated the arrival of beignets to the Puerto Rico market with a welcome gift of a warm box of the tasty dessert, to its new competitor in the Hato Rey neighborhood, delivered personally from across the street in the Roosevelt Avenue restaurant. The stunt went viral gaining over 290,000 impressions and resulting in an engagement of over 28,500.
To follow-up on all this initial buzz behind Popeyes new dessert option, and with Valentine’s Day approaching, the chain is promoting a special combo in collaboration with Hershey’s. Given that so many couples are likely to celebrate the occasion at home, the combo for two, will be available only on February 12, 13 and 14 via Uber Eats and Dame un bite delivery services. The Popeyes/Hershey’s Valentine’s Weekend $10.99 combo includes 6 tenders, 2 sodas, 2 complements and 2 beignets filled with chocolate together with a bag of Hershey’s hearts, while supplies last.
Beignets (bein-yeiz pronunciation) are deliciously warm fried squares from New Orleans, with similar taste to donuts but puffier and crispier, which highlight the area’s French heritage blending into the cultural, musical, and culinary fabric of Louisiana’s best-known town. Popeyes beignets are filled with Hershey’s chocolate, fried to order, and covered with powdered sugar just before delivery to the client for additional taste and yumminess. They are available Islan-wide for a limited time only as part of the chain’s strategy to strengthen its dessert portfolio. They come in three sizes: three pieces for $1.99, six for $3.99 and a dozen for $7.99.
“Beignets are as iconic to New Orleans as pina colada is to Puerto Rico. And Popeyes is synonymous with Lousiana’s kitchen in flavors, colors, and menu. That is why there is no better or more appropriate place to try beignets than Popeyes as they are both New Orleans’s authentic. These delectable squares are perfect as a dessert, treat or any-time snack and perfect for sharing, especially with Valentine’s Day coming soon, as they are available all day long at our locations or delivered via Uber Eats and now, Dame un bite food delivery services,” said Eduardo Zúñiga, vice president of Operations for Popeyes Puerto Rico.
Popeyes offers a unique "Louisiana" style menu that features Cajun chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other seafood, as well as red beans and rice and other regional items. It is a highly differentiated quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand with a passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food.
Its unique brand proposition includes more value for the consumer’s money with generous portions, better taste due to their 12-hour marinating process, faster food achieved through a higher employment roster, seafood available all year round (for example, shrimp), and culinary creativity. Popeyes is best known for its spicy (Cajun) offerings although consumers can choose non-spicy menu alternatives too.
Popeyes currently has a roster of 800 employees in a network of eighteen (18) restaurants located at Caguas, Caguas II, Campo Rico, Carolina, Cupey, Dorado, Hatillo, Levittown, Mayagüez Mall, Mayagüez Terrace, Plaza Las Américas, Plaza del Sol, Ponce, Rexville, Roosevelt, Santa Isabel, Santurce and Trujillo Alto.
