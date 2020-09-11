Puerto Rican supermarket chain Supermercados Plaza Loíza, in a strategic alliance with Evertec, implemented the digital money transfer app ATH Móvil as a payment method in all its locations.
Customers are now able to issue payments in three simple steps.
"We are extremely happy to be able to offer our clients a new, easy and fast way to issue their payments, and thus contribute to the health and welfare of our consumers and associates by avoiding contact with cards or cash, an important concept in these times of health preventions. We are always at the forefront to offer the best service possible," said Ferdysac Márquez, vice president of the supermarket chain.
The new payment method has been well-received, which shows how effective this system has been implemented in all the chain's supermarkets.
To pay through this method, open ATH Móvil, scan the "QR" code -where the cashier sends the sum to be paid-, and then they payment is officialized.
