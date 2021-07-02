Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in the Caribbean, confirmed the arrival of new establishments, right as the government of Puerto Rico announced the derogation of capacity limits as of July 5.
The Spanish jewelry and accessories store Tous, targeting the affordable luxury segment, opened yesterday a second store in the San Juan-based shopping center, located in a space of approximately 2,100 square feet on the first level of the mall, near the central atrium.
The new store, which doubles the size of the store that has been operating since 2015 on the second level in front of the JCPenney entrance, has the design of the new international stores, with a distribution of spaces and most of the product on display, providing a unique shopping experience for the customer by also adding an exclusive Atelier TOUS jewelry space.
Moreover, Franklin Domenech, general manager of the shopping center, also confirmed the upcoming opening of the first Springfield store in Puerto Rico. Springfield emerged in 1988 as a casual clothing alternative for young people and since 2006, they also began to serve the market for good quality clothing for women. The European-based store, which will open in a space of approximately 2,800 square feet, will be located on the first level, across from the Sephora store. The store is expected to open in the third quarter of this year.
Domenech also mentioned that during this year the mall also welcomed Sumaq, in its permanent space of approximately 1,200 square feet, located on the second level of the aisle between JCPenney and Macy’s. Sumaq offers jewelry created by local artisans from Peru, Mexico and Spain mostly, in silver and gold.
