Despite Storm Isaias making its way through Puerto Rico, the management of Plaza Las Américas announced that the Hato Rey mall will open with an adjusted schedule.
As informed, Plaza Las Américas will open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. By contrast, Ponce's Plaza Del Caribe, owned by the same company, will remain closed.
"Due to the weather conditions and taking into consideration the safety of employees, visitors and tenants, Plaza Las Américas will operate today during special hours of 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If there is any change, we will be notifying it," said indicated Carlos I. Ayala, specialist in communications and social networks of Empresas Fonalledas.
He added that Plaza Del Caribe will reopen Friday, July 31 at its regular schedule.
