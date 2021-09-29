Plaza Las Américas announced the early opening of new stores and restaurants between October and November for the beginning of the 2021 Christmas season, and totaling close to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
These include the Springfield and Pashon stores, the Mañanitas and Smash Burger restaurants, an MCS service center and a Tesla car showroom. The relocation of the Casa Febus store was also announced.
“Consumers find in PLAZA the widest offer of fashion, food, services and entertainment under one roof that exists in Puerto Rico,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of the shopping center. “This offer strengthens even more with these openings that anticipate the arrival of the Christmas season, which we trust this year we can celebrate in a big way, with all the joy, rhythm and variety of events that we are used to,” he added.
Springfield will be located on the first level, in a space of about 3,700 square feet, in front of the Sephora store. Springfield offers casual and contemporary fashion merchandise for men and women between the ages of 25-35. The store is expected to open in early October.
The Pashon store will also open in the former Pashmina store, on the second level of the shopping center, in front of the Amado Amado beauty salon, where they will have pashminas and accessories for sale.
On the first level of the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s, in a space of approximately 2,500 square feet, the first Tesla vehicle showroom will open in Puerto Rico. This will be located right next to the Galeria footwear and accessories store.
MCS, a health insurance company, will also open a location in Plaza Las Américas, where they will temporarily operate in the corridor of the second level, between the Central Atrium and JCPenney, in a space of roughly 2,600 square feet. For the next year, MCS is expected to occupy its fixed space of 3,300 square feet on the first level, near the north source.
Moreover, visitors will also enjoy a more varied gastronomic offer in the shopping center with the opening of Mañanitas, a casual Mexican restaurant, and the Smash Burgers establishment. Both will be located on the second level, near the balcony to the Central Atrium, and will share a common area as a dining room. Mañanitas is a “fast-casual dining” concept of Mexican food. They will also have a variety of margaritas available to accompany their dishes.
Right next door, Smash Burgers will offer a menu of high-quality homemade burgers with their traditional companions, as well as a selection of craft beers. Due to their privileged location on the second level of the central atrium, these establishments are presented as an alternative for consumers for lunch, dinner or happy hour, as they will offer musical entertainment some days of the week.
The shopping center’s management also announced the relocation of Casa Febus, which will move to a more spacious and comfortable space of some 8,700 square feet, where the Microsoft store previously operated.
Plaza Las Américas is the main commercial center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and has approximately 300 stores, over 40 food establishments and restaurants, and 15 cinema rooms. With 1.9 million square feet, the shopping mall is located in Hato Rey, in the heart of the San Juan metro area.
