Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe announced today the elimination of the reservation requirement to visit shopping centers and the opening of new access doors starting on Friday, July 3.

"It is no longer necessary to obtain a reservation to visit both shopping centers. After a month from the reopening and monitoring the movement of visitors, we can relax this provisional control measure and still know how many people are inside the mall at any time and comply with the requirements of Executive Order 2020-048. We will maintain the requirements for taking temperature, using masks, promoting physical distance, walking in one direction, frequent hand-washing or the use of a hand sanitizer and labeling as preventive measures to minimize possible contagion," said Franklin Domenech, general manager at Plaza Las Américas.

Now, visitors to Plaza Las Américas will have new access to the shopping center through the doors located at the entrances of Banco Santander and Qué Pasta on the first level; Eco Exploratorio and Romano Macaroni Grill Museum on the second level, and the entrance to Librería Casa Norberto on the third level. These are added to the tickets already in operation by Banco Popular, FirstBank, Applebee’s, Disney Store, West Elm and La Terraza.

"In Plaza Del Caribe all access doors will be open for the entrance of visitors. In the case of employees, they will continue to use their access passports for previously assigned entrances in both Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe," said Edwin Tavárez, general manager at Plaza Del Caribe.

The managers of both shopping centers indicated that as established in the new executive order, the capacity of diners allowed in the areas of foodcourt, restaurants and shops increased to 75 percent of their capacity, while the shopping centers will be able to receive a maximum of one person for every 75 square feet at any given time. Likewise, as long as the health emergency represented by COVID-19 continues, activities in the corridors of both shopping centers continue to be postponed until further notice.

In the sixth week after the reopening of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, more stores are now available for the benefit of consumers with nearly 200 and 100 stores open, respectively. Effective July 1, the following stores closed their doors in Plaza Las Américas: Bose, Magritte Chocolatier, Atypical Living, and Microsoft. Moreover, the Playero and Adidas stores closed operations in Plaza Del Caribe.

For more information about Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, visit www.plazalasamericas.com or www.plazadelcaribe.com.