Plaza Las Américas announced new stores just as Puerto Rico consumers get ready to embrace the holiday season. These new stores are: Boronea, Euromoda Sport, Resveralife, and Roma.
“We are very excited to be able to offer our visitors new shopping experiences by reinforcing our fashion offering, with various options for men, at the start of the Christmas season. Although we continue to navigate in this somewhat uncertain COVID-19 scenario, we are very satisfied that Puerto Rican merchants selected Plaza Las Américas as the ideal place to establish these new establishments for the benefit of consumers," said Franklin Domenech, General Manager of Plaza Las Américas.
Boronea is a resort-style men's fashion store with all the essence and tradition of the authentic Caribbean. The approximately 1,000-square-foot facility is available on the second level, in the hallway from JCPenney to Macy’s. The brand specializes in lightweight textiles for men who live in warm areas all year round. Among its most popular pieces are handmade hats, shoes made by hand with 100 percent leather, belts, handmade jewelry, swimwear, shirts, dress pants, and accessories.
Moreover, Euromoda Sport returns to Plaza Las Américas with a casual and youthful concept. The store has nearly 1,400 square feet with many customers' favorite brands such as the famous “Psycho Bunny” line, available for both adults and children. The store is located on the first level, in the corridor from Macy’s to JCPenney.
Resveralife, in turn, is a store concept that offers an exclusive sensory experience with products dedicated to all the senses. The store just opened a space of approximately 1,400 square feet on the first level, from the West Elm aisle to Macy’s.
Tiendas Roma comes to the “Centro de Todo” to offer clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories with the latest fashion trends in designer lines and exclusive brands for men and women in regular and plus sizes. The approximately 6,300 square foot store is located on the second level, across from the stairs to La Terraza, the food court section.
This week, customers will also be able to benefit from discounts and special offers available through the PLAZA App. The merchandise selected and purchased in participating stores can be collected this Friday, November 27 in the “curbside pickup” area, through a system of ushers who will deliver the goods directly to each vehicle.
Lastly, the shopping center reported that the White House | Black Market and Alex & Ani stores have already reopened, while Esquina Famosa opens a new store that has been relocated on the first level, in front of the Disney Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.