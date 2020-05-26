Express Image Digital and Plaza Holding's Inc., for Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe announced today a new mobile app feature to manage mall occupancy in the post pandemic environment.
Parent company Plaza Holding's said it is committed to providing a safe and comfortable shopping experience while setting mall maximum occupancy limits. Guests can reserve their shopping times through each mall's Mobile App allowing the mall's administration to manage the number of visitors to the mall.
Guests receive an electronic ticket in the mobile app which will be scanned at the mall entrance. Starting today Mall Entry Reservation feature is active allowing mall guests to reserve a time slot for visiting the two malls, with a planned reopening on June 8.
"We are committed to ensure a safe, comfortable environment for our shoppers and employees while adhering to CDC's social distancing in the post-pandemic world. Malls and entertainment destinations know they need to control the number of visitors for the time being while delivering personalized experiences. All of us want to resume normal lives, yet it is our responsibility to do as much as we can to promote a safe and secure social distancing environment for our guests and employees once the Government of Puerto Rico approve the opening of our malls," said aime Luis Fonalledas, Plaza Holding's executive vice president.
