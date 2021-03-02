Fastender President and Founder Yamil Quiñones today announced the launch of the Plaza.Delivery platform.
The website allows customers to order food from participating restaurants in Plaza Las Américas and delivered to visitors or employees within minutes or directly to their cars in designated parking areas.
According to Quiñones, the Plaza.Delivery initiative rose after Hurricane Maria in 2017, since Fastender could not use the original app (electronic ticket office) because a number of coliseums to which they offered services were destroyed.
In this scenario, he observed that he could adapt the platform to work in Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in Puerto Rico. After two years of conversations and ensuring that the platform worked, he signed an agreement with the establishment’s administration.
“We are very pleased with the alliance we established with Plaza Las Américas, which came very aptly to provide a much-needed service during this pandemic. Part of that process was to validate and comply with all the protocols established by the Department of Health, such as: social distancing, hygiene, the use of masks and gloves in order to ensure the health and safety of visitors, tenants and employees who use the platform daily and visit Plaza Las Américas,” Quiñones stated.
Meanwhile, Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas, said that “both visitors and employees of the shopping center and those who work and visit La Torre de Plaza have in Plaza.Delivery an excellent option that allows them to order food or drink from their establishments favorites while they continue to carry out their purchase procedures or procedures in the offices or medical appointments. This represents a time saver and the opportunity to take home lunch or dinner for the enjoyment of the family ”.
Currently, people can order their food from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., through their mobile phone. These are some of the restaurants available: The Cheesecake Factory, Pizza Napolitana, El Mesón, Charleys Sub, Kyoto, Cajun Grill, Island Ice, La Pattiserie, and Bien Latino.
For more information, visit www.plaza.delivery.
