In the “Republic,” Plato famously indicated that necessity is the mother of invention. When Yin Luna would drive around Puerto Rico, he noticed that people would carry large appliances and home items in ill-suited vehicles, sparking a business idea to address this need. And thus, in 2015 he launched Pick My Stuff Transportation Services, an islandwide same-day delivery service for individuals and businesses.
Under the company’s original model, Luna developed a network of independent drivers with a variety of vehicles - from motorcycles to trucks - and would pick up and deliver merchandise. In 2016, he joined the accelerator program of Parallel18, where he was able to hone his business management skills through seminars and mentorship. However, when Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, his business struggled due to the devastated telecommunications infrastructure and the fact that his drivers found new jobs with FEMA.
Gradually, he acquired his own set of vehicles and looked to retailers as the next big step for Pick My Stuff, in addition to providing services for his former clients, and hired staff. “Although I still use independent drivers, it is not my main model. Along the road, I focused on the retail market to move furniture and appliances,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Headquartered in Ponce, Pick My Stuff now has 12 vehicles stationed in different points across Puerto Rico, plus several dozen drivers, and even provides delivery services to the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra through a partnership with Air Flamenco.
In addition to selling services, the company is committed to helping vulnerable populations. “Sometimes clients tell us that they want to donate something, so we take the products to the Salvation Army or another donation center,” Luna said. “We have also helped people who have lost their homes. In the aftermath of Maria, we helped by delivering mattresses and furniture free of charge.”
Growth Throughout the Pandemic
While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on multiple economic sectors, Pick My Stuff was able to boost its revenues by securing exclusive contracts with Sam’s and Walmart, two of the largest retailers in Puerto Rico.
“There has been considerable growth in delivery requests and companies have realized that it is an important tool for their businesses. I have always vouched for delivery as a sales strategy because the easier you make a purchase, the more business opportunities open. Now everyone has realized that customers need it, and with the pandemic, people want to avoid contact,” he explained.
A spokesperson for the company, Alexandra Biga, detailed that sales grew by 40 percent throughout 2020, and an even greater increase is projected for 2021. “We have 12 partnerships under wraps and we expect to release the news this year,” she said.
Exports On the Line
Asked about his plans for expansion, Luna affirmed that he aims to export his services to the U.S. mainland.
“We are the first company on a national scale that offers this type of service to Sam’s and Walmart, so we are pioneers in that regard. Their eyes are set here. They are looking closely at what we are doing and I hold monthly communications with the United States and I send them weekly reports,” he stated.
Luna added that he wants to cater to “all types of businesses that sell products” because it would allow Pick My Stuff to optimize their travels.
“The fewer businesses, the more exclusive it is. My goal per se is to become a renowned company in terms of delivery of furniture, appliances and large items to homes and businesses. The plan is to keep growing,” he affirmed.
