Saving is the process by which an individual sets aside part of his/her money and uses it to generate future income. According to financial experts, it is always advisable to safeguard at least 20% of total income to obtain healthy finances, and without a doubt, today more than ever, it is necessary to follow this advice, since it is an essential element for economic growth, both personal and global.
Whether it’s the Christmas holidays, a special birthday or anniversary, or summer vacation, creating a budget to establish the amount needed for a special event can become stressful, since sometimes looking to save in this process can get complicated, bringing doubts and concerns in people about whether the economic decision being taken is the correct one.
So that this process can be clearer, Mastercard shares some useful tips, which should serve to help manage and maintain healthy savings, appropriate to your finances, creating a habit that does not punish an individual’s budget.
1. There are two types of accounts: open and closed. In an open account, you can receive, save and withdraw income at your discretion, without limitations. On the contrary, in a closed account, the bank establishes conditions on the withdrawal periods, and fines can be established in case of not complying with them. The closed mode is recommended to leave the income saved for a certain period, being an effective saving tool so that you can get to set aside money for festive and important dates.
2. Handling fee. Regardless of the type of account you choose, it is important to be aware of the amount of money that the bank will charge for service charges for managing it, either monthly or annually, to include this amount in your general budget. In some banks and countries, these fees are not charged, so it is essential to know the options they offer.
3. Once the account is established, savings will earn interest on the amount of money saved. The higher the associated interest rate, the greater the savings. In the case of an open account, this figure is calculated daily, and the accumulated amount is paid at the end of the month. In the case of closed accounts, a deadline is agreed with the bank on when you can withdraw amounts.
4. Minimum amounts and service charges. These terms refer to the minimum amount of money that must exist in the savings account for it to work. If you establish a minimum with the bank and subsequently leave the line at zero, you expose yourself to a fine. Service charges are the fee that the bank usually charges for moving this income, for example: for transfers to other banks, withdrawals from ATMs, account statements, etc.
5. How many accounts should you have? It is recommended to have the least number possible, not only for personal management but also to avoid accumulating extra payments in the process. It is also recommended to find out if the bank of choice can generate secondary lines from the main account, dedicated to savings. In this way, the accounts can all be monitored more efficiently.
Savings should not be a problem with these tips now. For more information on how to save and maximize your money, you can visit the Cuentas Claras platform, which Mastercard has created to obtain simple and practical answers that will allow you to have greater financial control: t.ly/wHAv.
