PepsiCo joined forces with National Geographic to launch “Planet Love,” a campaign to help educate Latin American audiences and inspire them to contribute to a more sustainable world in which plastics never become waste.
Set to premiere this Earth Day, National Geographic and PepsiCo will invite people to learn about the different ways in which we can contribute to a more sustainable planet.
Planet Love was created at a time in which more and more people are adopting mindfulness and self-love practices, incorporating them into their daily personal care routines. However, an important part of self-care is being aware of our impact on the world and looking for ways we can live to show our planet love.
To help young environmentalists and consumers at large integrate sustainable habits, the project will consist of a series of master classes, an original docuseries, and sustainability challenge.
Beginning April 22nd and running until June, National Geographic will air master classes and docuseries episodes featuring character-driven stories that demonstrate how key figures show their love for the planet by working to make the world a better place, starting with the responsible use and disposal of plastic.
The four-episode docuseries will air every two weeks on the National Geographic channel covering topics such as plastic reduction, community recycling programs, scientific reinventions, and new cycles of sustainability. The series features key environmental advocates, including Chantal Chalita (Mexico), Carioca & Katia (Brazil), Daniela Osores (Peru), Jerónimo Batista (Argentina), and Francis Osorio, Lucas Tobon and Miguel Uribe from Ciclo (Colombia). The episodes will air at 7pm (ARG, MEX & COL) / 8pm (CH) on April 22nd, May 5th, May 17th and June 8th.
“It is always inspiring to contribute with the strength of our creativity and storytelling to develop campaigns that motivate more people to learn and adopt new sustainable habits to take care of our planet,” said Kattia Quintanilla, Head of Ad Sales and Partnerships, The Walt Disney Company Latin America.
Hosted by National Geographic Explorers and other experts, the series of master classes will premiere on National Geographic Latin America’s YouTube channel beginning this Earth Day, and will teach consumers how to help reduce, recycle, and reinvent habits to become agents of change, while learning about the initiatives that are changing the world.
The full Planet Love master class schedule is as follows:
- Episode 1: Reducing (April 22nd) Connie Isla – an actress, singer, and environmental activist – will illustrate how people can reduce their use of plastic.
- Episode 2: Recycling (May 5th/ 12pm ARG) Rosa Vásquez Espinosa, a biologist, and National Geographic Explorer, will describe how individuals, companies, and governments are implementing a circular economy to ensure that plastic does not become waste.
- Episode 3: Reinventing (May 17th/ 12pm ARG) Juanita Ringeling, an actress and environmental activist, will guide viewers through the process of reinvention that individuals, companies, organizations, and governments can undertake for the future of the planet.
- Episode 4: Becoming an Agent of Change (June 8th/ 12pm ARG) Diego Ponce de Leon, a sustainable entrepreneur and National Geographic Explorer, will teach viewers how to become the agents of change our planet needs.
As part of Planet Love, National Geographic and PepsiCo will also launch the Planet Love Challenge on June 7th, inviting young environmentalists to submit their ideas on how they can solve problems affecting society.
“As a global food and beverage company, we recognize that PepsiCo has the responsibility to build a more sustainable food system. It’s an honor to work together with experts like National Geographic on our mission to create a world in which plastics never become waste, while also designing new experiences for our consumers to relate to and engage with by using the power of National Geographic storytelling,” said Gabriela De La Garza, Corporate Affairs Sr. Director at PepsiCo Latin America Beverages.
PepsiCo has set sustainability commitments, striving to make 100 percent of its packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025; increasing recycled content in plastic packaging; reducing packaging’s carbon impact; and increasing recycling rates through the PepsiCo Foundation and partners.
PepsiCo is reinventing packaging by finding solutions Beyond the Bottle, such as SodaStream and Gatorade Gx, which deliver beverages to consumers without single-use plastic bottles. In Latin America, PepsiCo is also investing in glass and plastic reusable bottles with advancements such as the RECO bottle, a regular PET bottle with a deposit available in Argentina, Peru, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.
PepsiCo is committed to Win with Purpose in the markets in which it operates. An important part of that is a sustainable vision that comes to life in Puerto Rico where Pepsico, along with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart, recently announced the first Reciclatón, which will be carried out in conjunction with Basura Cero, a non-profit organization whose the objective is to ensure that the percentage of recycling in Puerto Rico increases each year.
Several Walmart stores and Amigo supermarkets in key points around the island will be transformed this month into collection centers for recyclable plastic.
To learn more about PepsiCo’s work to help build a world where plastics never become waste, click here.
