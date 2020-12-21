Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico Distributing reaffirms its commitment to the island, betting on modernizing its fleet of distribution vehicles and enhancing its capability as a responsible corporate citizen. The enterprise confirmed that its supply chain is experimenting a series of improvements, including $7 million invested on revamping its fleet vehicles.
As part of the initiative, the distributor acquired 48 new trucks, labeled with the iconic Coca-Cola and 7UP brands, to deliver its variety of products to different sales points island-wide with greater frequency and efficiency. The effort led to the creation of over 10 direct and indirect jobs and the company expects that, with greater distribution capacity, it will boost the company's economic activity.
"Regardless of the circumstances, Puerto Rico is a dynamic and robust market and the demand for our products is always there. We thank our consumers' support, and the acquisition of these trucks strengthens our operations to deliver their preferred brands to the nearest sales point," said José Arquímides Sanabria, general director of Pepsi-Cola Puerto Rico Distributing.
He added that the new vehicles will spearhead the company's "renowned social commitment." During the holiday period, the new trucks will pass through the streets of Bayamón, San Juan, and Toa Baja in caravans to bring the season's magic, all in compliance with the government-established health and safety protocols.
"This Christmas is like no other. But social distancing and other safety measures will not dim the magic or joy of this special season. As a corporate citizen, we have a commitment to our community and the responsibility to contribute some hope," Sanabria added.
