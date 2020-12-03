The Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers (ACCP by its Spanish initials), warned that a partial closure that only allows for curbside pickups or online sales would be catastrophic, "a death sentence for" for many businesses, of which more than 60 percent are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
For the ACCP, such an action, which is currently being considered by Gov. Wanda Vázquez, "would be a death sentence for many merchants," when the businesses that have remained open have registered unprecedented losses, plus they have stored Christmas inventory, have hored extra stadd, and have followed through with the provisions in the executive orders.
"They will not survive that. Worse of all, there won't even be a significant drop in infections becayse the main problem is in family gatherings and, recently, in political agglomerations early last November," they argued in a press release.
On the occasion, with the participation of representatives from Plaza Las Américas, Plaza del Caribe, Céntrico Mall, San Patricio Plaza, The Mall of San Juan and Plaza Río Hondo, among others, the Inteligencia Económica firm, chaired by Gustavo Vélez, presented indicators of the commercial situation, which reported a drop in the index of accumulated economic activity so far this year, which translates to 5.8 percent per month.
ACCP President Adolfo Gonzáalez clarified that the entity's objective is to be very careful with the protocols and control of capacity, following the current executive order, "to always provide alternatives to our visitors."
He pointed out that “it has been a difficult process, which has meant investing in equipment and additional personnel while handling millionaire losses and closing of establishments. It is difficult to operate profitably with the restrictions we have and the return to 30-percent capacity after we were at 50 percent."
“The industry has followed the government's guidelines at all times, submitting its plans and collaborating at all times to protect the health and lives of consumers. If citizens behaved at all times as they behave inside shopping centers, we would have much less risk of contagion from COVID-19,” González stressed.
