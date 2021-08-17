As part of the efforts to promote economic and technological development and employment on the island, parallel18, organization part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), is currently launching a tool for students, freelancers and professionals from many areas can submit their information and upload their resume to be part of a solid talent database that will be available to more than 300 companies that belong to the accelerator programs.
Professionals interested on submitting their information may do so in the following link: https://parallel18.com/talentapp/.
The Talent App will be available for freelancers, students and professionals in general that are interested in working with local and international startups. The calling is open for professionals in Finances, Communications, Marketing, Engineering, Computer Programming, Graphic Design, Accounting, and many others.
At the moment, parallel18 is running their ninth generation of their international acceleration program P18 with 36 innovative ideas from 9 different countries, including Puerto Rico. This cohort is the first generation led by 57% of Puerto Rican startups.
During the pandemic, many of the job openings have adopted a virtual format, which has significantly increased the opportunities for working with international companies. More over, startups focused on technology and health have been increasing in the market.
“We are excited and ready to receive a diverse talent pool through the app and we encourage students to be part of this database and take advantage of this initiative. Also, the employment opportunities that are generated from the startups that participate in our program will allow many students to gain experience in a flexible and high-performance work environment. We have many startups that have participated in our program that have grown and now generate millions in profits. Therefore, the talent that each company will hire would be in a space of professional growth and success,” highlighted Sebastián Vidal, chief innovation officer at the PRSTRT.
On the other hand, the talent pool is open for full-time, part-time and internship experiences and the form allows the job seeker to identify their areas of interest and expertise.
“The Talent App is an excellent tool for both sides: the potential employees and the startups seeking human resources with technical knowledge. Our entrepreneurs can be mentors for students and recent graduates that are inserting themselves for the first time in their industry and the entrepreneurship environment. For the freelancers, it’s a golden opportunity for exporting their work internationally” expressed Lucy Crespo, CEO at the PRSTRT.
For more information on the Talent App and the available programs at parallel18, visit https://parallel18.com/talentapp/.
