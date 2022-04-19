The Association of Paradores and Small Puerto Rican Hospederías, congratulates and thanks all the mayors in the municipalities where they are located and the regulatory, security and public order agencies for the coordination and support granted to citizens and merchants during the easter long weekend.
"We celebrate the fact that municipalities with high tourist activity, such as Cabo Rojo, Lajas, Isabela, Aguadilla and Guánica, have taken additional measures to ensure the constant cleanliness of the beaches and attractions, and the safety of the thousands of visitors who came to our cities. Municipal, state, air and maritime police officers along with other public safety agencies, the border patrol, Natural Resources guards and municipal staff prepared coordinated work plans, causing better coverage throughout the long weekend. Based on the information we have, visitors enjoyed the most, the shops were well received, and there were very few serious incidents," said Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the association.
According to Jesús Ramos, owner of the Parador Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas, the city of the Sleeping Giant received hundreds of visitors to enjoy its rivers and mountains; and the parador was 100% full from Thursday to Sunday and there was no serious incident in the city.
"At the Parador Guánica 1929, we had high occupancy from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 17, and visitors enjoyed it to the fullest. Our mayor, Honorable Ismael Rodríguez Ramos was well aware, making sure that the attractions and beaches were in optimal conditions, while the agents of the municipal, state, and FURA police did their part, "said Christian Rivera, vice president of the association.
Ramirez said they were able to talk with hundreds of visitors, locals and non-residents, who came from all over the island and the United States, with their families and friends, to El Combate Beach in Cabo Rojo. Among them, there was a group of Hindus who traveled from New Jersey to enjoy the longest beach in Puerto Rico.
Cabo Rojo is the capital of domestic tourism, and offers plenty of evening entertainment. The tourist destinations of Boquerón, El Combate, Puerto Real and Joyuda were well attended during the week, and hundreds of people were observed enjoying and sharing in healthy camaraderie. Many visitors brought their boats, water motorboats, kayaks, and paddle boards; some brought their bicycles and scooters to explore the natural beauties of the region; while others took the opportunity to visit the historic churches and pilgrimage centers in the area.
Ramírez highlighted and thanked the Honorable Mayor Jorge Morales Wiscovitch, his work team, and the agents of the municipal, state and maritime police who were very attentive throughout the weekend and supported them with some unforeseen events.
"This was a great experience for everyone and we are confident that this kind of coordination and teamwork will continue during the peak summer season ahead. In addition, nature gave us great gifts. The temperature was fabulous, and we watched several movie sunsets; while the full Moon and the alignment of the planets Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn at dawn, added another unique attraction to the long weekend. We were happy to observe hundreds of children and young people enjoying our pools, as well as the beach and sand," concluded Xavier A. Ramírez, also co-owner of the Combate Beach Resort hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.