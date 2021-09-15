This year, the Puerto Rico Association of Parador Owners and Tourism is celebrating the 48th anniversary of the Paradores de Puerto Rico™ brand, for which it is offering an exceptional offer to continue linking guests and visitors with the island’s culture, history, music, gastronomy, and Puerto Rican hospitality. This brand was created by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) in 1973 to highlight Puerto Rican culture and encourage both domestic and foreign tourists to discover the thousands of assets available in municipalities beyond the San Juan metropolitan region.
“On the occasion of the celebration of October, Month of the Paradores, the Paradores Association is launching an offer with a discount of $48 dollars in the total of stays of two nights or more. This offer applies to new reservations for stays on weekdays, from September 7 to November 18, 2021. Certain restrictions apply and vary by parador,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the Association and co-owner of the Combate Beach Resort.
Ramírez affirmed that each of these family-owned inns has prepared to celebrate this event and stressed that they feel very proud of the contribution they make to the tourism sector and the local economy, by creating hundreds of jobs and attracting thousands of visitors to municipalities outside the metropolitan area. “We have a unique and diverse tourism product. Each parador is different and has its own history and charm. In addition, several of our paradores are recognized worldwide for their high quality and service, and we are Puerto Rican families serving other families around the world,” he asserted.
The participating inns in this discount offer of $48 dollars per stay are; Boquemar in the town of Boquerón, Cabo Rojo; Combate Beach Resort on El Combate Beach, Cabo Rojo; El Buen Café in Hatillo; Guánica 1929 in Guánica, and Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas.
They highlighted that travelers seek to live a unique and authentic experience, and enjoy nature and outdoor activities, along with the cuisine, music, history, and culture of the place they visit, and at an affordable cost; experiences that inns have been offering for 48 years. “Puerto Rico has over 10,000 attractions and high-quality restaurants, and the vast majority operate at capacity following the safety regulations dictated by the [COVID-19] pandemic. The paradores are located in centers of high ecotourism interest and represent Puerto Rican traditions and hospitality,” added Christian Rivera, vice president of the Association and co-owner of Parador Guánica 1929.
From March to August 2021, the inns in the association observed a higher occupancy level than the same period of 2019. They attributed this increase to two factors: the support that guests provide to inns and businesses that maintain high standards of health and safety, as well as the marketing and promotion efforts carried out by the Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico - the island’s Destination Marketing Organization - to foment responsible tourism and attract domestic and foreign travelers to all tourist regions of the island.
“We invite the public to join in this great celebration and take advantage of this discount offer for a family getaway. We thank all of our clients for their support over the past 48 years, and we congratulate the entire family of Paradores de Puerto Rico on our anniversary,” Ramírez stated.
Paradores are family-owned inns. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, several decades ago there were more than 40 of these establishments islandwide, but now there are only 11. To operate as a parador, the facilities cannot have more than 75 rooms, they must be located outside the metropolitan area, and the owner must hail from a Puerto Rican family.
