Parador Boquemar, an inn -or parador- located in Boquerón, Cabo Rojo, began its second remodeling phase during the summer season and amid the government-announced changes that allow for its reopening, after being impacted more than a year and a half over COVID-19.
Ángel Rodríguez, owner of the parador, explained that the second phase consists of changing all the doors of the rooms on the third floor and expanding the capacity of guests in the rooms.
Previously, the doors were made of wood and now white aluminum doors have been installed. Last month, the doors on the first floor had already been changed. Later, they will work on the second floor.
In this second phase, the beds and their platforms will also be changed, as well as the furniture in each of the rooms.
"We have been managing this parador for 48 years and we have constantly carried out a series of changes to the structure so that our visitors feel comfortable and have a good experience staying with us," Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez stressed that for several weeks they have had specialized rooms for people with special needs. Each room has an easily accessible entrance and railings in the bathrooms. They also have rooms available for large families, which can accommodate between six and eight people.
For more information about Parador Boquemar, including bookings and nearby attractions, visit boquemar.com.
