Panda Express stores throughout Puerto Rico announced today their brand fundraiser initiative that benefits nonprofit organizations throughout the island.
Any organization registered as a nonprofit is encouraged to sign up for a fundraiser event from Panda Express where 20 percent of total sales will be given back to each organization. Panda Express stores will also provide guidance and assistance for booking and day-of details.
“We are committed to the communities that help us thrive, and Puerto Rico has given so much to our brand throughout the years. We felt it was our obligation to give back with an initiative that is easy and accessible to all non-profit organizations and community groups on the island,” said Lynnette Velez.
There are three simple steps to participate: organizations can visit https://community.pandaexpress.com/sign-up to get started. Once there, organizations can open an account and follow the instructions. After the event is created, Panda Express will produce and share with the organizations a flyer promoting the event that organizers should distribute to their supporters. Those supporting the cause can present the flyer to cashiers at participating stores -- a paper copy of the flyer or the image on their phones when dining in-store or ordering through the drive-thru.
Fundraiser participants may also place an online order and have it credited to the event by entering the unique online ordering code into the promo code box during online checkout. The unique code can be found on the event flyer. A minimum of two weeks’ notice is required to schedule your event”, explained Lynnette.
“We want to support a variety of charities with different needs and also support community organizations like sports teams that may be looking to raise funds for uniforms or tournament participation. This is our way of saying thank you and our way of showing that we are here supporting Puerto Rico amidst many of its recent challenges” added Velez.
Stores participating in fundraising opportunities include the Panda Express in Plaza Escorial, Carolina Shopping Court, Plaza Puerto Rico-Interamericana, Sam's Club Kennedy and both stores in Guaynabo.
