The Association of Puerto Rican Shopping Centers (ACCP by its Spanish initials) announced on Tuesday that, to date, 27,642 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in 10 of its partner shopping centers. These vaccination efforts have been carried out in conjunction with VOCES, the Puerto Rico National Guard, pharmacies, educational centers, and other private entities.
"At the ACCP, we support and urge that every eligible person be vaccinated as soon as possible, as it is the only way that little by little we can return to normalcy. We continue to make spaces in our shopping centers available to organizations that want to vaccinate more people. We know that it is a convenience to visit us to make your purchases and at once to be able to get vaccinated without the need to make an appointment," said ACCP President Adolfo "Tito" González.
He explained that the goal is to be able to offer vaccines in all parts of the island in order to make them accessible to everyone. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J (Janssen) vaccines are currently offered at the following shopping centers:
- Plaza Las Américas (San Juan) – Fixed location at the former Galería establishment, next to the Sears.
- San Patricio Plaza (Guaynabo) – Until July 4 in a local on the ground floor, in front of the stage.
- The Outlets at Montehiedra (San Juan) - First dose (June 21-27) and second dose (July 12-18), Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in drive-in format by the parking lot behind The Home Depot and the medical offices.
- Las Catalinas Mall (Caguas) - Second dose available from July 5 to 11, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in a drive-in format at the parking lot behind the old Sears.
- El Cantón Mall (Bayamón) – Until July 4, at the former Me Salvé establishment, next to Claro.
· Santa Rosa Mall (Bayamón) – 2da dosis del 5 al 18 de julio en el primer piso, entrada oficinas médicas y administrativas.
- Mayagüez Mall (Mayagüez) – Until July 4 at the former Foot Locker.
- Céntrico Mall (Guayama) – Until July 4, next to the food court in the second floor.
In the coming days, other shopping centers located in municipalities such as Hatillo, Fajardo, and Carolina will join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.