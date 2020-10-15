Oriental is announcing the launch of a unique new service for their commercial banking customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. – Fast Cash Multi Account. With this service, made possible through a partnership with Loomis, our customers can conveniently make cash deposits from its premises to any Oriental Bank account without having to visit a bank branch.
“In 2015, we launched the Fast Cash service giving our customers a new way to instantly deposit cash from their locations without having to visit a branch; but with our new Fast Cash Multi Account service, our customers will now have the opportunity to decide which bank account they would like the cash deposit to be credited to,” explained Jorge Carballo, Transactional Banking manager at Oriental.
Fast Cash Multi Account will allow a customer with a high cash volume to make deposits at the Loomis smart safe that will be install at their facility, without having to travel to a bank branch or night depository. The customer will be able to make any cash deposits into any of their Oriental Bank accounts. This gives convenience and security to the client, making it possible for his staff to remain in the store instead of making trips to the bank to deposit that cash daily.
Additionally, Carballo explained that the deposit would be available in the account at the beginning of the next business day if the deposits are done before 7 p.m. The customer will also have access to deposit information by teller in real-time and the ability to run a variety of transactional reports. This allows the customer to plan the amount of cash available one day in advance.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Oriental Bank in the development of this new service feature that gives our customers a better, faster way to manager their cash. The Fast Cash Multi Account was created in response to our customers’ needs to simplify account reconciliation and deposits to multiple bank accounts directly from their stores as well as the growing demands of the marketplace to automate cash functions,” said Alejandro Abatti, Branch manager for Loomis PR.
“At Oriental we are investing in new technology and tools to simplify the daily life of our customers. With this new tool, we are providing our customers with the added benefit of making cash deposits to multiple bank accounts at Oriental from their store. More than before, companies need alternatives that contribute to making their businesses more efficient. With Fast Cash Multi Account, the owner will see a savings in the armored carrier services and human resources used to manage cash deposit as well as an increase in the staff security because deposits are now completed in the store,” mentioned Carballo.
