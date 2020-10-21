Oriental announced that this week it will launch a new PPP Forgiveness digital portal for its customers. This new portal will be available for customers that received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) so they can request forgiveness of their loan under the guidelines communicated by the Treasury Dept. and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
“As with the PPP loan application process, we have created a digital end-to-end workflow for our customers to apply for possible loan forgiveness under this SBA program. It is a complete digital application that allows customers to self-serve in an easy and convenient way, 24/7. We were the first bank to make a digital, simple, and fast process available to them in the Puerto Rico and USVI markets. Through this portal, the client will be able to process his/her request from beginning to end; this includes uploading all the required documents, certifying it, and signing digitally to submit it. Then they will receive the updates and the decision through the same portal,” said Ganesh Kumar, COO at Oriental.
Based on SBA requirements and guidelines, there is a possibility of 100% forgiveness. These requirements mainly include that the recipient of the PPP loan uses the borrowed funds to cover eligible expenses for said eligible amount. The customer will have up to 10 months after the end of their covered period to request the forgiveness of their loan; they should request it once the covered period has ended, potential safe harbor criteria has been met and all necessary documentation is available for submission. “Due to the SBA launching a new application process for the forgiveness of loans with balances of $ 50 thousand or less, the portal will not be available for these customers at the moment. We are working on a new forgiveness application process for these clients,” added Kumar.
Throughout all PPP rounds, Oriental granted more than $300 million in loans for small and medium businesses, impacting close to 5,000 businesses and 63,000 employees of those businesses. “We hold pride in the fact that we were able to support thousands of businesses and their employees. By making our PPP portal available upon the inception of the PPP loan, we were able to positively support the continuity of operations of many businesses, hence actively participating in sustaining Puerto Rico’s economy through them. Another example that at Oriental we are more than ready to support small and medium businesses, and to facilitate these processes,” said Kumar.
To learn more details about the process and documents required to request loan forgiveness, the customers can access http://covid.orientalbank.com/condonacion.
