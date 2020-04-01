Committed to supporting all small and medium-sized companies in Puerto Rico, Oriental announced yet another initiative within the Relief Program for Businesses for commercial customers that have been economically affected by the Coronavirus COVID-19.
The Relief Program for Businesses includes the following loans alternatives:
* SBA 7(a) Paycheck Protection Program for payroll, rent and utilities
* Oriental Working Capital Loan for payroll, accounts payable, utilities and fixed debts
* Oriental Cash Collateral Loan for any business purpose
"We are extremely aware of the role that this segment plays in the economy of the Island, and now, they need our support so that their businesses can continue operating and not become economically affected. We will continue working to develop additional solutions to our Relief Program for Businesses,” said Carlos Comas, VP of Business Banking at Oriental.
For more details on how we can help small and medium-sized companies with their businesses and to request financial relief, customers can call their relationship manager or access orientalbank.com/commercialrelief.
