Puerto Rican company Optima Health announced today that it will begin to administer the bamlanivimab treatment directly in the homes of patients with COVID-19, as a measure to prevent the spread of this disease. Treatment administration will also be available at its Optima Infusion Center, located at the Doctor’s Center in Manatí.
The drug bamlanivimab, developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, has been cleared by the FDA for emergency use in patients with COVID-19 who present mild to moderate symptoms in early stages, as a preventive measure to hospitalization.
“Administering the drug in the homes of patients, instead of a hospital, significantly reduces the risk of infection to other people,” said Dr. Mariely Díaz, pharmacist and CEO of Optima Health. “It’s a much more convenient and comfortable option for patients in Puerto Rico, especially for our most vulnerable groups, such as those who reside in nursing homes and those who have mobility difficulties.”
The product is provided by the Puerto Rico Department of Health at no cost to the patient and most medical plans cover its administration. This medication requires an hour-long IV infusion, and an additional hour for observation purposes after the patient receives it.
“It’s important for doctors to know that there’s a new alternative for administering the bamlanivimab treatment, and that they can include it in their prescription to their COVID-19 patients. Likewise, patients can ask their doctors if they can receive this treatment at home, to avoid visiting hospitals,” Díaz said.
As for the Optima Infusion Center in Manatí, the pharmacist reported that they expect to treat around 25 patients daily, and that the center will have all the protection and security equipment for their clinical staff and patients. “Giving this drug to patients who meet FDA requirements can reduce hospitalizations. This eases the burden on hospital staffs,” Díaz explained.
Optima Health has been providing home health and IV drug infusion services for over 15 years and is accredited by the Joint Commission and URAC.
“We are honored to be able to help our island in this difficult situation we’re all living through. Optima has always been renowned for offering innovative, high-quality health services and once again, we’re contributing to help the Puerto Rico health system,” Díaz said.
For more information about the bamlanivimab administration service, call 787-883-5959 and select option 4, or visit www.optimahealthpr.com.
