COVID-19 came knocking on all our doors in March 2020, after months of global reports of a mysterious new virus. Worldwide, business halted, schools closed, and masks and social distancing became the new reality.
At Caldera Café, located in Santurce, the knock came when they were forced to close their second venue, a mere few years after opening in Old San Juan.
Miglia Arroyo Rivera, co-owner and general manager at Caldera Café, shared the uncertainty of the first months after the pandemic hit, as well as the effort involved in keeping afloat a business that changed her life.
It was six years ago when Arroyo left her job as a dental assistant to partner with a close friend — who later moved on to other projects — and coffee-taster Alfredo Rodríguez, owner of Hacienda Adelphia in Maricao, home of Offeecay.
“After a while we decided to open the second venue in Old San Juan. That one closed, unfortunately. Last year with the pandemic, we had to close that business,” she said.
Between February and March, when the world had no idea of how dangerous COVID-19 would become, “Caldera Café San Juan Station” began to receive only one customer per day. His name was Enrique, she recalled, and his order was always the same.
“We were selling a single scramble egg with ham and cheese, and whole wheat toast a day. I remember because it was the same man every day. Everything [in Old San Juan] was closed. I stayed there for a little while, with one more employee, but the operational expenses were higher than the earnings,” Arroyo explained.
As a result, three full-time employees were left on the street. There are no plans to reopen, since the hotel where they rented the space also went bankrupt.
“I cried. I cried a lot. So much work to keep that space open. In 2017 — when it opened — Hurricane Maria came, then [the movement] Ricky Renuncia (Ricky Resign), then the earthquakes, then the pandemic. We struggled a lot to keep that place open,” recalled Arroyo.
The venue in Santurce also came close to shuttering. Fear, along with a strict government lockdown, during the first months of the pandemic prevented people from leaving the safety of their homes to buy coffee. With no income, everyone at Caldera Café was forced to apply for unemployment.
Crisis Leads to Reinvention
Uncertainty marked the first year of the pandemic for Arroyo and four other employees at the cafe. Today, it would not survive another closure.
But the local business owner is no stranger to trauma and the experience of Hurricane Maria in September 2017 allowed Arroyo to adjust to the novel situation. “Maria taught us a lot. We stopped serving some products, we minimized the menu so as not to have losses. If we had losses, they were minimal,” she added.
The dining room was closed for much of the COVID emergency and now hardly any customers are allowed in. The barista area was moved to a window at the entrance to allow service from the sidewalk. This is how the “orange tent” arrived, with chairs and tables outside.
“By having moved [the entrance of the business] and being closer to the people who are walking, we have not had to close. We are making our sales,” Arroyo said. “We have our very good days, as we have bad days.”
To stay afloat, Caldera Café added homemade desserts to its menu, has begun to allow a few customers to be inside — with time limits and strict security measures — and organizes a brunch menu every other Sunday.
“What have you learned?” your correspondent asked. “To make croissants,” Arroyo laughed. “We have learned to read more into people, whether they care about their health or not; that the government cannot be counted on 100 percent. We, as a society and as a people, have to unite a little more,” she said.
