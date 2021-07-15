Olive Garden, a restaurant chain that sells Americanized renditions of Italian classics, continues its expansion in Puerto Rico with its eighth restaurant on the island.
The new store is located in the vicinity of the Montehiedra-The Marketplace shopping center, in the metropolitan area. This is the third restaurant that Grupo Colón Gerena opens in the area, along with Applebee’s and Wendy’s, which opened in March 2020 during the pandemic.
Built with an investment of $2.8 million, the restaurant has the capacity to accommodate 200 people in various rooms.
"For many years, Puerto Ricans waited for Olive Garden to arrive in our market, and its opening was a way to satisfy that appetite for different concepts. Since its inception in 2014, Olive Garden has become one of the favorite restaurants [on the island], which has led us to expand it until we can open our eighth restaurant in Puerto Rico," said Lizmarie Medina, Chief Marketing Officer at Grupo Colón Gerena.
The executive pointed out that, with the opening of the restaurant, 120 new direct and indirect jobs are generated.
The new establishment brings to 115 the number of restaurants the group has on the Island, under six different concepts: Olive Garden, Applebee’s, Longhorn, Red Lobster, Sizzler and Wendy’s.
"With these new colleagues joining, Grupo has more than 5,000 employees serving the public around the island. This opening has been really emotional, as we have worked tirelessly to achieve it. As part of our arrival in Montehiedra, we decided to donate the sale of Friends & Family to CODERI, an entity specialized in special education and a rehabilitation center for young children and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism," Medina added.
The restaurant has rooms to celebrate birthdays, special celebrations or business meetings. It will operate from Sunday to Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and from Thursday to Saturday, until 11:00 p.m.
It also offers pick-up service through the Yibzer app and delivery through Uber Eats.
