Although Puerto Rico is known for its rums, beer tends to take the center stage at social gatherings. With options that range from local to international to domestic, a growing interest for craft beer has recently emerged. So much so that Travel & Leisure magazine named Puerto Rico “the new craft beer capital of the Caribbean.”
In that context, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) has recently awarded Ocean Lab Brewing Co., a local brewery “dedicated to help amplify the palate of those who opt for more than just a generic light beer” with the Best Bottle Design for their Mayawest lager.
The CBMAs is a worldwide competition which focuses specifically on celebrating excellence in artistic and creative marketing. In addition, it takes into account the packaging efforts of breweries, designers and different agencies of craft beer. The award itself is designed to depict a heavily–tattooed arm crushing a beer can to symbolically represent how breweries are “crushing it” with their creative beer marketing and branding.
“The CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe from five regions. A total of 250 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world. This year there were 89 Platinum winners, 135 Gold winners and 26 Global winners,” reads the CBMAs website. Ocean Lab was one of those 26 Global winners.
“This is a very interesting community. There is a lot of interest, and the experience that we offer to consumers, speaking directly with the brew master and the people in charge of production is completely unique. You can’t find that in many places, and we want to give that to the Puerto Rican people,” said Ocean Lab owner Luis Fernández.
“We were very impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” CBMAs Co-Founder Jim McCune said. “More than 500 judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year… they really had to split hairs!”
Notable for the 2022 awards season was the expansion of the judges’ panel, going from around 300 last year to 500 industry professionals in more than 24 countries this year.
As for the success of the Ocean Lab’s brew master, José Carlos González is convinced “our pillars of honesty, hard work, and a good work attitude” are the key. “Beyond being a local craft brewing company, I think that we are creating a school of brewers,” González added.
Despite the hardships that Ocean Lab has faced –mainly, the destruction brought by Hurricane Maria in 2017, challenges around the pandemic and costly production taxes– the brewery has become a noteworthy success.
“We have many courses that we offer to bars and restaurants where they bring all their employees here and we provide complete training about the world of beers, how beer is made, and its different flavors. We give those classes free of charge,” explained González.
With the interest in craft beer growing exponentially in Puerto Rico, González believes the focus is now on education.
“The more the product is known, the more education there is… We are trying to develop a strong educational aspect to see if this [attitude] changes, like the wine industry has done for the past decades.”
Located in Carolina, Ocean Lab offers tours of its brewery so beer fans can appreciate the intricate process behind its beers. The tour illustrates the production process, from milling the grains to packaging and delivering.
