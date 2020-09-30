Despite the economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Matías Fernández, CEO of VIVO Beach Club, has not only persevered but even boosted sales for the establishment’s Ocean Lab Brewing Co.
In an interview with economist Gustavo Vélez for ‘Emprendedores’—a web series conducted in collaboration with EL VOCERO, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s sister publication—Fernández affirmed that the brewery has helped keep the Carolina-based beach club afloat.
“As with other restaurants, we were badly hit by the pandemic… We lowered capacity to the one imposed by the government and thankfully, our restaurants remained open… But surprisingly, the brewery carried the club greatly. The brewery is still producing and actually, it experienced growth during the pandemic. We are selling more beer volume during the pandemic than before,” he said.
Faced with on-and-off lockdowns and an ongoing islandwide curfew, the company, an extension of VIVO Beach Club, launched a website where customers can purchase Ocean Lab’s extensive selection of craft beers, as well as clothing apparel and other merchandise, such as t-shirts, hoodies, hats, dog leashes, bottle openers, glassware and more.
Through the website, www.oceanlabbrewery.com, customers can select their products and choose to pick them up at VIVO Beach Club’s establishment in Isla Verde, Carolina, or have them delivered. Moreover, beer lovers can also order these local craft brews through Uva!, a food courier service for mobile devices.
“We basically reinvented ourselves. In fact, surprisingly, we learned that we have an outstanding clientele outside Puerto Rico. So, even though we cannot ship beer, we do send out a lot of hats, hoodies, stickers and plethora of other merchandise. The third market that most enters our website is Miami, the fourth is Orlando, and the fifth is Tampa,” Fernández explained, attributing this demand to the estimated 5.8 million Puerto Ricans living stateside.
Recently, the brewery has been launching bi-monthly experimental craft brews, with only 100 boxes produced with that specific flavor. “You have the Experimental 1, the Experimental 2, the Experimental 3. Generally, we have two monthly experimental brews and the opportunity for the client to see what we are testing… is part of the experience that we want to share with them,” Fernández said, noting that Ocean Lab Brewing Co. already has 22 flavors.
Since its inception in 2017, the company is reportedly selling 10 times more volume than it did back then. “Right now, we are no. 1 in the craft beer market [in Puerto Rico]. We have about 20 percent market share in the craft area and the one in second place stands at roughly 9 percent, so we have more than double that number. We are the solid leaders,” Fernández stated.
Amenities for the Entire Family
Beyond producing beers, VIVO Beach Club has diverse amenities, including pools, restaurants, access to the beach, a store, tours for Ocean Lab Brewing Co., a concert venue and an oyster bar that opened roughly three months ago, well into the COVID-19 emergency. The beachfront entertainment complex opened in 2016 with an initial $8 million investment. The original property was part of Tropimar Beach Club, owned by the municipality of Carolina, and it had been abandoned for nearly a decade.
The CEO explained that VIVO Beach Club is primarily geared for young professionals and their families.
“We have over 2,000 children who are club members and they come here every weekend. So much so, that many of our future projects deal with children’s entertainment,” he said. Moreover, Fernández said that, before the pandemic, the beach club would also welcome approximately 500,000 tourists annually, thanks largely to the establishment’s contracts with various cruise lines.
Although tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus crisis, Fernández is confident that VIVO Beach Club and its primary asset, Ocean Lab Brewing Co. will persist and thrive onward.
“The experiences that you get here, you can’t get them anywhere else in Puerto Rico in terms of its proximity to the sea. We have two miles of beach here, including part of the Bandera Azul [program]… which was listed as the Number One Urban Beach in the World in a survey by USA Today, and that is a tremendous achievement,” he said.
