NUC University, in its commitment to continue innovating and optimizing the quality of services to its learning community, recently signed an agreement with the Women’s Ombudsman Office (OPM by its Spanish acronym). This agreement will allow the institution to integrate a variety of educational activities to create awareness about what is and how to prevent violence against women.
This commitment advances the inclusion agenda that NUC University has on issues that affect our society. The University's goal is to develop educated, enterprising individuals, competent in their professional areas, with attitudes to continue learning throughout life.
“The Office of Student Affairs will be responsible for formalizing and putting this agreement into effect. Since last January, our students have had the opportunity to participate in various workshops that range from the prevention of dating violence to laws that protect women. Every second Tuesday of each month will be dedicated to these topics. We are committed to the holistic development of students, providing services that empower them, highlighting their potential and supporting them to achieve their academic goals, all this, considering the exogenous factors that affect them," explained Rosalind Martínez Viscovich, corporate director of Student Affairs and Effectiveness at NUC University.
For his part, Michael W. Bannett, president of NUC University, said: “we are very happy to achieve this agreement with the Puerto Rico Women’s Ombudsman Office. The role of women in modern society has a greater presence in the academic, political, business, and scientific fields, among others. At the University, 67 percent of our students are female and we recognize their ability to overcome challenges and be successful in any area they decide to undertake.”
"The purpose of this agreement is bringing a direct message to youth, empowering women and providing the necessary tools for education against gender violence," according to Lersy Boria Vizcarrondo, Esq.,Women’s Ombudsman.
About NUC University
NUC University is an institution authorized by the Post-Secondary Institutions Board (JIP by its Spanish acronym) with 2019-161, 2017-384 and 2017 to 390 certifications. NUC University and its technical division are accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Associate’s and bachelor’s degree Nursing programs at NUC University are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
The educational institution has 28 campuses in Puerto Rico and the United States, 6 Campuses and 13 centers from the Technical Division IBC in PR, and 9 campuses in the US state of Florida. In addition, they have an online division and a continuing education division. They offer diplomas, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees in the online, in-person and hybrid modes.
