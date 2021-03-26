In conjunction with VOCES, NUC University faculty and administration will receive their first COVID-19 shot at the beginning of this week.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 employees will comply with vaccination as a way to prevent contracting the virus, as established by the Safety Protocol Plan created by the academic institution to ensure a safe work environment to all individuals based at NUC University’s Campuses, Centers and the Online Division.

The university also announced that they have a vaccination plan for students as soon as the Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Carlos Mellado López, announces the opening of that phase.

Since October 2020, School of Nursing students have volunteered at vaccination events organized by VOCES. This joint venture has allowed NUC University to complete the necessary steps to be ready for their employees’ immunization efforts. As part of the collaborative agreement, both employees and students have participated in workshops so they can join massive vaccination efforts islandwide.

“Once again, we thank VOCES for their excellent work and their commitment to healthcare in Puerto Rico. Their experience and expertise have been key in helping us to get ready for the vaccination process in our university community. Our students have been privileged to be part of this historical process, in which VOCES has provided them with an experience that will impact their academic future. We are sure that those experiences will be memorable for our students in the healthcare field, who are hoping to serve our communities,” said Michael W. Bannett, president, NUC University.

NUC University is an institution authorized by the Post-Secondary Institutions Board (JIP by its Spanish acronym) with 2019-161, 2017-384 and 2017 to 390 certifications. NUC University and its technical division are accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Associate’s and bachelor’s degree Nursing programs at NUC University are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The educational institution has 28 campuses in Puerto Rico and the United States, 6 Campuses and 13 centers from the Technical Division IBC in PR, and 9 campuses in the US state of Florida. In addition, they have an online division and a continuing education division.

They offer diplomas, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees in the online, in-person and hybrid modes.