The "Los Pacientes Primero" (Patients First) Alliance, made up of several non-profit organizations, as part of the educational campaign Learn in TeleSalud to connect patients with their health -an initiative subsidized by funds from the CARES Act for Telemedicine- will be conducting virtual workshops on the December 26, 29, and 30.
The purpose of the online educational seminars is to familiarize people over 50 about the advantages of TeleSalud as an alternative to continue their treatments and to follow-up appointments with health professionals who, in addition to doctors, include nutritionists, psychologists and consultations with non-profit institutions that offer support to patients with chronic conditions.
In these workshops they will learn how to use the electronic equipment they have at home -be it a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop- to communicate with their healthcare providers.
"The purpose of these virtual seminars is to educate the 50+ population on how to use technology to be able to access health professionals and thus be able to continue with their treatments for chronic conditions or prevention of other diseases," said Lilliam Rodríguez Capó, CEO of Voices, Vaccination Coalition and main spokesperson for the Patients First Alliance.
She added: "we want them to feel comfortable with technology, as it is here to stay and we will probably continue to have follow-up appointments in this modality even after the pandemic."
The workshops, which will be free of cost, will have experts from TecnoAbuelos, who have extensive experience educating older adults in the use of technology, as well as the "Tech Guru" Obed Borrero, an authority on the subject, who guides to the public on the subject of technology in various television segments.
