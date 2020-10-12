The Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe shopping centers in San Juan and Ponce, respectively, announced today the opening of new stores and establishments that are added to the offers available to Puerto Rican consumers, in view of the approaching Christmas season.
For Eyes, Casa Febus Navidad and Gef France are the stores that just opened their doors in Plaza Las Américas. Meanwhile, Plaza del Caribe is also launching a For Eyes store, as well as PenFed Credit Union.
"We are very excited about the opening of these new stores. Although it is true that, during the last months and to the present, we continue to navigate in this new scenario, it is also just as true that we are hopeful to continue with a firm step towards a Christmas season that will be different, but special for all of Puerto Rico," said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.
In the case of For Eyes, it is a store that has a large selection of styles of glasses, classic frames, sunglasses, and contact lenses from the most recognized brands.
The store, which is approximately 1,865 square feet in Plaza Las Américas, is available on the first level, in the hallway from JCPenney to Macy’s. In Plaza del Caribe, the store has a space of approximately 1,600 square feet and is located on the first level, near Kókomo and Macy’s.
"Plaza del Caribe also opened PenFed Credit Union, the second largest federal credit union in the United States. This new branch is located on the second level of the mall in a space of approximately 4,500 square feet. We are very pleased with the arrival of these new tenants joining the mall," said Edwin Tavárez, general manager of Plaza del Caribe.
Likewise, this year Casa Febus Navidad returns to Plaza Las Américas, with nearly 10,000 square feet of assorted merchandise for Christmas decorations.The store is located on the first level, in the corridor from Old Navy to Macy’s.
Moreover, Gef France is a Colombian chain specialized in modern, casual clothing for women, men, and children of all ages. Fashion lovers will find a great selection of clothing, footwear, and accessories. The store has just opened a space of approximately 3,389 square feet on the first level of the mall, hallway from the central atrium to Old Navy.
