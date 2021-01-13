Bacardí recently introduced Bacardí Spiced, the newest member of its wide variety of rums, an aged rum mixed with natural flavors and spices for a smooth and daring flavor. Bacardí Spiced is aged in specially selected charred American oak barrels to impart a smoky touch and is finished by adding a secret blend of spices.
Bacardí Spiced has light and deep notes, so it is perfect to combine with colas, natural juices or on the rocks, where its exquisite profile and aroma can also be appreciated.
“Consumers constantly turn to Bacardí for the latest trends in rums, and the spice segment is no different. We have observed this category closely in recent years and we see it as a great opportunity for the brand, so we are excited that consumers can try the new Bacardí Spiced,” said Carlos García, Bacardi’s ambassador in Puerto Rico.
Bacardí Spiced is available in major supermarket chains and liquor stores.
Spiced and Cola
- Two parts of Bacardí Spiced
- Four parts of cold cola
Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add the Bacardí Spiced. Complete with the cold cola and decorate with a lemon wedge.
Santa Teresa 1796
In response to growing consumer interest in premium rum alternatives, the new Santa Teresa 1796 rum has also been introduced in the local market. Originally produced in 1996, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Hacienda Santa Teresa in Venezuela, this ultra-premium rum, which has a controlled designation of origin “Rum of Venezuela,” has been classified by many juries and international tasters as among the best rums in the world. Santa Teresa 1796 is available at LaVineraPRS.com.
A pioneer of rums in the use of the ancient artisanal method of Solera, traditionally used to make Jerez wine (Spanish sherry) and Spanish brandy, Santa Teresa 1796 is the only vintage completely made by this process. Its production begins with the fermentation and distillation of sugar cane molasses and later, the alcohol obtained is aged in American and French oak barrels, in the traditional Soleras system.
Reddish amber in color, Santa Teresa 1796 is rich in “tears.” With a fruity aroma, and notes of honey and dark chocolate, its flavor is honeyed and complex, offering notes of tobacco and leather, toasted, smoked. It is a rum with a firm body and at the same time, delicate and elegant, velvety. At the end it evokes the attributes conferred by the oaks that aged it.
Old Fashioned with Santa Teresa 1796
- 2 oz of Santa Teresa 1796
- 1 oz of natural orange juice
- 2 tsp of sugar or 1/2 oz of liquid sugar
- Splash of sparkling water
In a shaker add all the ingredients except the sparkling water. Stir several times with a bar spoon and do a double strain with a fine mesh strainer. Finish with a splash of sparkling water.
