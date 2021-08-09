LAJ Investment & Management, a recently created family business based in Mayagüez, launched its first product: Chupalitos, ice cream or sorbet desserts in the form of a bar, handcrafted in Puerto Rico, with an original recipe from the matriarch of the family.
Chupalitos is available in 7 flavors: strawberry, coconut, piña colada, parcha mojito, Nutella, cookies & cream, and strawberry cheesecake.
"Our products are prepared with the highest quality standards in our factory located in Mayagüez, P.R., with a family recipe, adapted by a 'millennial' to new trends to revolutionize the ice cream industry. The recipe was created by my mother Lourdes Rodríguez, who was the idea and promoter of this business," said José Julián Méndez Rodríguez, president of LAJ Investment & Management, who explained that the new business was developed with a $600,000 investment.
Méndez added that LAJ has an alliance with GMT LLC and Tres Monjitas GMT is responsible for the distribution of the product and Tres Monjitas provides the raw material for the production of Chupalitos.
The product is already found in most municipalities, available in supermarkets, gas stations, and convenience stores. Méndez explained that in the first two months the company met the goal of being in 100 supermarkets, which they had proposed to meet by the end of the year.
At this time, LAJ Investment & Management is focused on expanding the distribution of the product to more sales points and municipalities in Puerto Rico, and on achieving its export, which is projected to begin next year. The company currently employs fiv people.
Méndez explained that within the range of Chupalitos flavors, there is something for everyone, since -in addition to being low in calories- there are vegan, lactose-free and gluten-free options.
