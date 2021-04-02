Titín Foundation launched its SINFINESPR.org digital platform to allow its users to access nonprofit organizations to make donations, facilitate cooperation or develop strategic alliances with the sector.
The portal consists of an extensive interactive database that feeds more than a thousand organizations within 10 social action areas throughout Puerto Rico.
“This platform puts together the tools that will allow these organizations to gain greater prominence, resources, connections and capabilities for a more efficient and effective operation,” said Sofía Martínez Alvarez, the executive director of Titín Foundation.
The website was conceived so that the organizations’ initiatives could have greater visibility and users may learn about the projects with which they could collaborate. Those interested in data from the third sector ecosystem can download information and documents, as well as news, studies and information about the organizations.
“This is a powerful tool to access clear, precise and reliable information about our organizations. The level of excellence we have achieved reflects the team’s commitment with the nonprofit organizations, the foundations and the community-based organizations. I also think that the platform has an enormous potential to achieve unity among the foundations that set a milestone in terms of the transparency of the not-for-profit sector in the country,” said Ana Yris Guzmán, executive director of “Nuestra Escuela” and president of the “Una Sola Voz” movement.
