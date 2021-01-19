The San Juan Bautista School of Medicine announced that it will begin in January a new and unique program in Puerto Rico to grant an Assistant Physician master's degree which, according to the educational institution, will contribute to counteract the exodus of health professionals.
The certified assistant physician can obtain patient medical history, perform physical examinations, make diagnoses, develop treatment strategies, and order and interpret laboratory results, among many others. This maximizes the provision of health services and doctors can serve more patients efficiently.
The curriculum is designed to enhance the medical perspective in all aspects.
Students aspiring to this career will rotate in hospitals and health centers during the clinical phase and will participate in community service projects, thus giving them a broader vision of what it means to be a medical assistant.
The program, which runs in trimesters, has a duration of two years, the first focused on the theoretical component and the second on the clinical component.
Bachelor of Science students from all academic institutions in the country and students who meet the requirements without having this degree may qualify.
The offer of this new program in turn implies a considerable investment in new physical facilities to serve this student body.
