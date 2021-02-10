Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the most popular distillate brand in Puerto Rico, once again puts into action its commitment to pets in need. The brand coordinated the production of a calendar that, in each month, shows a photo of a dog available for adoption. The calendar, called PUPPY LOVE, is delivered free with purchases made at Jetson through the UVA delivery app.
The effort is made in collaboration with various non-profit organizations dedicated to the care of animals and their adoption. These include the Puerto Rico Humane Society, Rabito Kontento, Brownie Blondie Foundation, and Satoland Forest. As part of the adoption campaign, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also make a donation to each of the entities to support their respective missions.
"The love of dogs is fundamental to us at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Our founder, Tito Beveridge, created this premium brand accompanied day and night by his faithful companion, Dogjo. This initiative is the latest action we have taken on behalf of pets. We do it in recognition of the great value that pets bring to our lives, in addition to continuing to educate people about the importance of protecting them and ensuring their well-being," said Luis Antonio Morales Lleras, brand manager of Tito's Handmade Vodka at V. Suárez.
The PUPPY LOVE calendar is available for free while they last with the purchase of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The dogs that star in the calendar are:
- January: Maxx, male
- February: James, male
- March: Taz, male
- April: Soa, female
- May: Issaiah, male
- June: Savannah, female
- July: Dhanari and Orejas, female and male
- August: Spottie, female
- September: Brian, male
- October: Aurora, female
- November: Blankita, female
- December: Lois, male
