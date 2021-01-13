The varied academic program of ICPR Junior College has expanded its offer by incorporating a new one-of-a-kind administration program in Puerto Rico. The new Associate Degree in Business Administration with Coordination of Health Services and Medical Billing is the only one that combines three academic areas focused on administration, coordination of health services and billing, providing the student with the opportunity to perform in various areas of employment.
The program includes the academic and practical components so that the graduate can work in a professional or institutional health organization, as well as develop their own business with related skills in their field. Upon completion of the program, the student will be able to perform their duties in medical offices, laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging clinics, medical offices and home services, among others. The new program consists of 77 credits of which 46 are concentration credits.
The graduate will be able to apply the federal and state laws and regulations in the field of health services coordination and medical billing; apply organizational knowledge in the administration of a medical office; effectively manage medical billing tools (ICD-10, CPT, HCPCS, CDT); codify medical and institutional diagnoses and procedures; and, invoice manually and electronically the professional, dental and institutional health services, among other specialties.
The Associate Degree in Business Administration with Coordination of Health Services and Medical Billing opens new doors to academic progress for students interested in developing a career in high-demand professional fields.
More information on content or registration available at 787-878-6000 or writing @icprjc on ICPR Junior College’s FB and Instagram.
