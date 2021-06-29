Nestlé Professional announced the expansion of its product offering with the integration of its first Puerto Rican bean coffee, NESCAFÉ ESPRESSO Puerto Rico. This, as part of the company's plan to continue contributing to the expansion of the local coffee industry and culture that is still in recovery after the impact of the atmospheric phenomena of recent years.
NESCAFÉ ESPRESSO Puerto Rico is grown, roasted, and packed by Puerto Rican coffee growers. It has the “Made in Puerto Rico” seal and the “Rainforest Alliance” certification, which recognizes products that use methods under strict standards of social, economic and environmental sustainability. Currently, Nestlé does business to supply the production and demand for the new coffee bean.
"For Nestlé Professional it is important to be able to continue growing the offer of our commercial division, as well as the opportunities for the Puerto Rican coffee industry. Two years ago, we began to shape a work plan that allowed us to create this Puerto Rican product, which is already available on the island and which we will be exporting to the United States as our next goal, mainly to Hispanic markets," said Johanne Corsino, Business manager of Nestlé Professional in Puerto Rico.
In 2019, Nestlé announced the investment of $1.5 million in Puerto Rico in the integration of the latest generation of its bean coffee machines starting in the 78 Wendy's restaurants around the island.
According to some estimates, coffee consumption in Puerto Rico has decreased by more than 25 percent since 2000, which constitutes a marked difference compared to the global growth of coffee and its beverage varieties. With the launch of NESCAFÉ ESPRESSO Puerto Rico, Nestlé seeks to continue its strategy to increase coffee sales in Puerto Rico.
NESCAFÉ ESPRESSO Puerto Rico is available at Wendy’s, Gaby Mini Donuts, bakeries, and other participants in the Nestlé Professional commercial bean coffee program.
