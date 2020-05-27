As Puerto Rico reopens multiple sectors to boost an economy that has spiraled downward due to COVID-19 emergency measures, some businesses are in the process of reinventing themselves and even expanding their operations. Such is the case of National University College (NUC), a local private university system with campuses islandwide.
NUC President Michael W. Bennett, who assumed his position in January, explained that the academic institution will be rebranded as NUC University. According to Bennett, the name change aims to reflect NUC’s “highest possible degree of recognition as a university institution in Puerto Rico.”
Moreover, he said that the rebranding effort responds to its growth objective and commitment to quality education, as established in its 2015-2020 Strategic Plan.
“In this historical moment we are experiencing, our students — despite difficult circumstances — have continued pursuing their studies and wish to complete their degrees to contribute to the island. The resilience and commitment that our students, professors and administrative staff have shown during this emergency are what inspire us day by day to continue our mission as an academic institution, to help thousands of people achieve their academic goals despite any adversity. They encourage us to continue growing and offering personalized service to all our students which is why we are happy to announce that we will now be NUC University,” Bennett said, adding that the rebranding process began several years ago.
“As an institution, we are always innovating, focused on the academic offerings with the highest labor demand in the island so that our students can quickly join the workforce,” he added.
The university has more than 20,000 students in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland and has 15 campuses, including nine campuses in the state of Florida, and 13 IBC Technical Division Centers with various short programs. NUC offers certifications, associate degrees and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees online, on-campus and hybrid models.
The institution will expand its offerings in August with new educational programs: three Bachelor degrees in Business Administration in Finance, Project Management and Social Media Marketing; a Private Detective with Bodyguard diploma; and three graduate certificates in Accounting, Online Education and Management and Education Leadership.
A spokesperson for NUC told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the institution also plans to open three more campuses in Florida, aiming to increase its presence in the U.S. mainland market while reaching more Latino populations.
The private academic entity is known for its programs concerning the health industry. Of its 20,000 students, 41.7 percent are enrolled in Nursing, Dental Assistant and Pharmacy Technician programs.
Other popular programs are Beauty, such as Styling, Barbershop and Nail Technology; and Culinary Arts, like Local and International Cuisines, Bartending and Bakery and Pastry.
NUC also has a Continuing Education Division and an online division with the highest number in Puerto Rico of students who take virtual lessons. The latter uses Canvas, a platform that adapts to different difficulty teaching levels, from basic high school courses to advanced Master’s lessons.
With new programs underway, the administration expects that the institution will receive broader recognition beyond its certificate programs.
In addition, new academic offerings for NUC were recently approved: graduate certificates provided by the Postsecondary Institutions Board (JIP by its Spanish acronym) and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), which the administration predicts will benefit graduates who wish to specialize in some area of study without the need to pursue a full Master’s degree.
“Our mission is to provide the quality training and technical skills necessary at any of the educational levels we offer for the development of professionals who contribute to the island’s growth, all of which are important to Puerto Rico,” Bennett said.
