Last night sparked the end of an era for moviegoers, as the iconic Cine Roosevelt movie theater held its last showing after decades of forging beloved memories for film lovers.
Cine Roosevelt, located in the Juan A. Dávila Street in San Juan, had been an iconic theater for 73 years. With only two viewing rooms, the community cinema was well-known for its affordable prices, friendly service, and extra salty popcorn, akin to the kind typically found in fairs and carnivals.
Despite earning a spot in the hearts of moviegoers in the metropolitan area, Cine Roosevelt could not compete with the rapidly changing tides of the cinematic industry, nor with the government-imposed regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19 on the island.
In its official website, the establishment indicated: "We regret to inform you that, effective Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, Cine Roosevelt will cease its operations. For 73 years, Cine Roosevelt was a community icon and a place for family entertainment. The closure over the COVID-19 pandemic for a whole year caused severe damage to us. We reopened last March 4, 2021, with reduced attendance due to the pandemic, government restrictions, and simultaneous streaming services of movies in premiere."
"We thank our employees, the public, collaborators, and all the people who - one way or another - supported us during all the years of the movie theaters operations, as well as when we opened last March 4," the establishment added.
Because of concerns over the coronavirus, multiple streaming services - such as Disney+ and HBO Max - have shown many of their new films on the platforms simultaneously with their theatrical releases, driving many consumers to view films directly from their homes instead of supporting theaters. While larger theater chains, such as the local Caribbean Cinemas, have been able to withstand the changing tides in viewership, smaller theaters have found it difficult - if not downright impossible - to compete with on-demand streaming.
That affair paired with an extended limit or ban on operations, plus general wariness from the population amid the rise of the delta variant, have hindered recovery for these smaller establishments.
When Cine Roosevelt announce its imminent closure several weeks prior, citizens took to social media to demand immediate action to ensure the continuation of the legendary theater. Some social media users even made public pleas to San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo and agencies dedicated to cultural and economic development to find the means to preserve the space. Alas, the damage had been done.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Cinema Roosevelt held its last screening, which was the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest entry, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' at 8:10 p.m. For the last time in nearly 80 years, crowds gathered to support what was one of the last remaining community theaters on the island, even bidding farewell with uproarious applause.
With the closure of this staple in film-viewing, residents are left with few options beyond larger chains. Meanwhile, some individuals and businesses have shown interest in restoring Cinema Roosevelt to its former glory, preserving its legacy for generations to come. In the meantime, moviegoers may look back nostalgically at the humble yet iconic cinema with fondness, melancholic for what is truly considered to be the end of an era for the local entertainment industry.
