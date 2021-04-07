Despite not having held the fundraising tournament, Motorambar, distributor of Nissan, Infiniti and Kia, gave $100,000 to nine non-profit organizations in Puerto Rico.
This amount is added to the donations that the company has made for the past eight years through the Motorambar Charity Golf Tournament, achieving more than half a million dollars raised and delivered.
“As in the rest of the world, the pandemic largely stopped our lives and our businesses, but no, our commitment to helping those in need. Furthermore, it did not stop the dedication of charities, which, in conditions never imagined, continued to provide their services for the benefit of the Puerto Rican community. For this reason and as a way of recognizing their efforts, we decided, even though we were unable to celebrate our long-awaited Motorambar Charity Golf Tournament, to honor our commitment to help them," said José Ordeix Llabaly, executive vice president of Motorambar.
In this special edition, the collections were achieved thanks to some sponsors who maintained their contributions, even when the event did not take place. This tournament has been held since 2013 led by a committee of volunteer employees.
In order to identify the entities benefited with the $100,000 awarded this year, the Motorambar Charity Golf Tournament Committee proposed —according to the business strategic plan— to be inserted into the United Nations' sustainable development agenda, which adopted a set of global objectives to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all inhabitants. These, known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are 17 points that served as a guide for the selection of the nine entities.
The nine entities this year were: Kinesis Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, the Home for Children Who Want to Smile, Rafaela Ybarra Homes, Manuel Fernández Juncos Children's House, El Yaguazo Corridor, Para La Naturaleza, Rayito de Esperanza and the Pisadas de Amor Foundation.
