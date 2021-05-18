The Mortgage Bankers School (MBS), an affiliate organization of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), recently launched a new educational platform to offer its courses online, starting with the Origination Course of Mortgage Loans, which is now available. This course is part of the comprehensive program of specialized courses, as well as certifications, offered by the institution, aimed at developing professionals in the mortgage industry through continuing education.
The platform will also offer the alternative of tuition by modules, which will allow a more flexible academic program for participants, as well as different cost offers. MBS, the only educational institution of its kind in Puerto Rico, has an extensive curriculum with academic offerings adapted to changes in the industry. In addition, it offers a selection of seminars and curriculum courses to exclusive groups that can be organized in the different mortgage institutions around the island.
"This new online alternative is designed to meet the needs and requirements of the participants, who will be able to access the courses according to their possibilities of time and place. This way, the courses will also be accessible to other sectors of the mortgage industry, such as real estate brokers and cooperatives," said MBS President Irene González.
Annually, over 600 professionals from Puerto Rico's mortgage banking and cooperatives participate in the different courses as part of their professional development. This includes exclusive courses offered upon request by mortgage institutions. Among the courses that are most in demand, and that will eventually be migrating to the new online platform, are; Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Loan Origination, Mortgage Loan Process and Real Estate Appraisal Analysis.
"During the past 35 years, hundreds of professionals have benefited from having the MBS, a specialized institution, recognized for its excellence, by the mortgage industry in Puerto Rico. Today, we can say that our graduates are recognized as mortgage experts and leaders with a high sense of responsibility and work ethic, which makes them important assets in the institutions in which they work," said Pedro "Peter" Torres Greer, president of the MBA.
The MBS also has an important group of specialized and career professors, with experience and preparation in a variety of subjects, aware of the most recent changes in laws, regulations and credit requirements, among other topics.
To learn more about the academic offer, visit www.mbaofpr.com/mbs.
